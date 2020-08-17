Walchandnagar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.83 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.83 crore in June 2020 down 23.83% from Rs. 62.79 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2020 down 9.91% from Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020 down 75.23% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 58.45 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -9.17% over the last 12 months.