Walchandnagar Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 47.83 crore, down 23.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchandnagar Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.83 crore in June 2020 down 23.83% from Rs. 62.79 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.52 crore in June 2020 down 9.91% from Rs. 20.49 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2020 down 75.23% from Rs. 7.71 crore in June 2019.
Walchandnagar shares closed at 58.45 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -0.76% returns over the last 6 months and -9.17% over the last 12 months.
|Walchandnagar Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.83
|60.43
|62.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.83
|60.43
|62.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.91
|35.72
|38.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.58
|-9.53
|-13.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|20.12
|22.74
|20.20
|Depreciation
|5.40
|5.38
|5.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.65
|15.88
|14.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.83
|-9.76
|-2.78
|Other Income
|1.34
|7.78
|4.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|-1.98
|1.78
|Interest
|19.03
|20.16
|22.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-22.52
|-22.14
|-20.49
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-22.52
|-22.14
|-20.49
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-22.52
|-22.14
|-20.49
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-22.52
|-22.14
|-20.49
|Equity Share Capital
|7.61
|7.61
|7.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.91
|-5.82
|-5.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.91
|-5.82
|-5.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.91
|-5.82
|-5.38
|Diluted EPS
|-5.91
|-5.82
|-5.38
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 10:33 am