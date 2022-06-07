Vivimed Labs Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore, up 53.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.12 crore in March 2022 up 53.19% from Rs. 34.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 18.60 crore in March 2022 up 40.66% from Rs. 31.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2022 up 93.95% from Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2021.

Vivimed Labs shares closed at 12.95 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -28.85% returns over the last 6 months and -56.54% over the last 12 months.