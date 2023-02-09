Virinchi Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.83 crore, up 5.57% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:42 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Virinchi are:Net Sales at Rs 31.83 crore in December 2022 up 5.57% from Rs. 30.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.29 crore in December 2022 down 33.31% from Rs. 4.93 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.67 crore in December 2022 up 1.68% from Rs. 9.51 crore in December 2021.
Virinchi EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.25 in December 2021.
|Virinchi shares closed at 38.75 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -13.31% returns over the last 6 months and -57.50% over the last 12 months.
|Virinchi
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.83
|31.47
|30.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.83
|31.47
|30.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|10.92
|11.10
|9.68
|Depreciation
|4.04
|4.20
|4.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|13.52
|13.61
|12.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|2.57
|4.23
|Other Income
|2.29
|2.82
|1.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.63
|5.39
|5.41
|Interest
|1.96
|1.79
|0.69
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.67
|3.59
|4.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.67
|3.59
|4.73
|Tax
|0.38
|0.65
|-0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.29
|2.94
|4.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.29
|2.94
|4.93
|Equity Share Capital
|83.49
|81.14
|39.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.36
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.36
|1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|0.36
|1.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|0.36
|1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited