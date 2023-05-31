English
    Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore, up 61.71% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore in March 2023 up 61.71% from Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.98% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 147.4% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

    Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.29% returns over the last 12 months.

    Viceroy Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations32.1728.7719.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations32.1728.7719.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.127.7214.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.585.374.15
    Depreciation2.152.152.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses18.7017.578.74
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.38-4.03-10.42
    Other Income0.961.621.99
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.58-2.41-8.44
    Interest0.450.000.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.13-2.42-8.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.13-2.42-8.90
    Tax0.130.130.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-2.54-9.00
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-2.54-9.00
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.00-2.54-9.00
    Equity Share Capital42.4142.4142.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.60-2.08
    Diluted EPS---0.60-2.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS---0.60-2.08
    Diluted EPS---0.60-2.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #hotels #Results #Viceroy Hotels
    first published: May 31, 2023 12:44 pm