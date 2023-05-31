Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore, up 61.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore in March 2023 up 61.71% from Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.98% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 147.4% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.29% returns over the last 12 months.