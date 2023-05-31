Viceroy Hotels Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore, up 61.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.17 crore in March 2023 up 61.71% from Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 99.98% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in March 2023 up 147.4% from Rs. 5.76 crore in March 2022.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.65 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -24.29% returns over the last 12 months.
|Viceroy Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.17
|28.77
|19.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.17
|28.77
|19.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.12
|7.72
|14.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.58
|5.37
|4.15
|Depreciation
|2.15
|2.15
|2.68
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.70
|17.57
|8.74
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-4.03
|-10.42
|Other Income
|0.96
|1.62
|1.99
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.58
|-2.41
|-8.44
|Interest
|0.45
|0.00
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.13
|-2.42
|-8.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.13
|-2.42
|-8.90
|Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.00
|-2.54
|-9.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.00
|-2.54
|-9.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.00
|-2.54
|-9.00
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.60
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.60
|-2.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|-0.60
|-2.08
|Diluted EPS
|--
|-0.60
|-2.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited