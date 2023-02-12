English
    Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    Viceroy Hotels
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations28.7721.5023.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations28.7721.5023.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.725.4711.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.375.333.52
    Depreciation2.152.152.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.579.679.73
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.03-1.12-3.28
    Other Income1.622.840.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.411.72-2.31
    Interest0.000.410.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.421.31-2.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.421.31-2.40
    Tax0.130.130.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.541.19-2.61
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.541.19-2.61
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.541.19-2.61
    Equity Share Capital42.4142.4142.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.28-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.600.28-0.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.600.28-0.62
    Diluted EPS-0.600.28-0.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
