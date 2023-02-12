Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Viceroy Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.82% returns over the last 12 months.
|Viceroy Hotels
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28.77
|21.50
|23.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|28.77
|21.50
|23.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.72
|5.47
|11.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.37
|5.33
|3.52
|Depreciation
|2.15
|2.15
|2.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.57
|9.67
|9.73
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.03
|-1.12
|-3.28
|Other Income
|1.62
|2.84
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.41
|1.72
|-2.31
|Interest
|0.00
|0.41
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.42
|1.31
|-2.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.42
|1.31
|-2.40
|Tax
|0.13
|0.13
|0.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.54
|1.19
|-2.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.54
|1.19
|-2.61
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.54
|1.19
|-2.61
|Equity Share Capital
|42.41
|42.41
|42.41
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.28
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.28
|-0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.28
|-0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.28
|-0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited