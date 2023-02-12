Viceroy Hotels Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore, up 24.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.77 crore in December 2022 up 24.04% from Rs. 23.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.54 crore in December 2022 up 2.54% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2022 down 36.84% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

Viceroy Hotels shares closed at 2.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.82% returns over the last 12 months.