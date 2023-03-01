Vesuvius India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 258.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in December 2021.

Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,617.70 on February 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.09% returns over the last 6 months and 69.77% over the last 12 months.