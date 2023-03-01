English
    Vesuvius India Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore, up 34.54% Y-o-Y

    March 01, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vesuvius India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 348.37 crore in December 2022 up 34.54% from Rs. 258.93 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.64 crore in December 2022 up 110.35% from Rs. 13.14 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.11 crore in December 2022 up 82.04% from Rs. 25.33 crore in December 2021.

    Vesuvius India EPS has increased to Rs. 13.62 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.48 in December 2021.

    Vesuvius India shares closed at 1,617.70 on February 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.09% returns over the last 6 months and 69.77% over the last 12 months.

    Vesuvius India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations348.37351.31257.33
    Other Operating Income--1.511.60
    Total Income From Operations348.37352.82258.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials134.65122.64121.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods80.3676.1463.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.0112.60-31.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.2223.4721.85
    Depreciation8.797.547.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses72.6268.0064.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.7442.4312.58
    Other Income6.586.105.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.3248.5317.74
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.3248.5317.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax37.3248.5317.74
    Tax9.6812.444.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.6436.0913.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.6436.0913.14
    Equity Share Capital20.3020.3020.30
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6217.786.48
    Diluted EPS13.6217.786.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.6217.786.48
    Diluted EPS13.6217.786.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Mar 1, 2023 09:22 am