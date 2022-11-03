Varun Beverages: Energy drink Sting adds zing to earnings growth

Varun Beverages | CMP: Rs 1,102 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the firm reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit on Tuesday as the Pepsi bottler benefited from price increases it had implemented to protect its margins. Profit grew by 59% to $46.1 million in the three months ended September 30. Revenue from operations increased 33% to 32.48 billion rupees for the company, which makes and bottles several PepsiCo Inc-branded drinks such as Mirinda, Mountain Dew, and Tropicana.

Highlights Results above expectation Capex to be completed before the next peak season Focus on higher distribution and market share Remain positive, investors with long-term view can add on declines Varun Beverages (VBL; CMP: Rs 1129; Market capitalisation: Rs 73308 crore) has reported a revenue growth of 22 percent on a 3-year revenue CAGR basis. The revenue growth of 32 percent year on year was on the back of a 22 percent volume growth and a 7 percent pricing-led growth. While India volumes grew by...