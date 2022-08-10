Universal Cable Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 513.80 crore, up 84.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 513.80 crore in June 2022 up 84.71% from Rs. 278.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.06 crore in June 2022 up 102.01% from Rs. 7.46 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.65 crore in June 2022 up 45.45% from Rs. 32.76 crore in June 2021.

Universal Cable EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in June 2021.

Universal Cable shares closed at 182.85 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 6.74% returns over the last 6 months and 1.13% over the last 12 months.