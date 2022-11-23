English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Unisys Soft Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 963.83% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unisys Software and Holding Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 963.83% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 70.67% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)

    Unisys Software and Holding Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.050.080.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.050.080.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.0228.240.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-28.21-0.07
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.02-28.21-0.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.02-28.21-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.02-28.21-0.07
    Tax0.000.00-0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-28.21-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-28.21-0.05
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-12.26-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-12.26-0.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-12.26-0.02
    Diluted EPS-0.01-12.26-0.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Computers - Software Medium & Small #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Unisys Soft #Unisys Software and Holding Industries
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:22 am