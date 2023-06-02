English
    Unisys Soft Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, up 104.3% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2023 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Unisys Software and Holding Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 104.3% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 86.48% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 86.64% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)
    Unisys Software and Holding Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.02---0.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.02---0.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.050.050.04
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.011.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.06-2.18
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.06-2.18
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.29-0.06-2.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.29-0.06-2.18
    Tax0.00---0.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.28-0.06-2.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.28-0.06-2.09
    Equity Share Capital23.0023.0023.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.03-0.90
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.03-0.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.12-0.03-0.90
    Diluted EPS-0.12-0.03-0.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

