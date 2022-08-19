Unisys Soft Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, down 77.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 77.91% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 16071.46% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 28.21 crore in June 2022 down 11854.17% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021.

Unisys Soft shares closed at 3.24 on January 06, 2020 (BSE)