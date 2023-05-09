English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 608.47 crore, up 48.96% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 608.47 crore in March 2023 up 48.96% from Rs. 408.48 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2023 up 339.7% from Rs. 14.84 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 107.26 crore in March 2023 up 262.73% from Rs. 29.57 crore in March 2022.

    Ugar Sugar Work EPS has increased to Rs. 5.80 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2022.

    Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 111.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 44.06% returns over the last 6 months and 90.60% over the last 12 months.

    Ugar Sugar Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations608.47630.24408.48
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations608.47630.24408.48
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials458.30427.30528.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.2316.9719.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-66.0817.25-265.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.1433.5328.50
    Depreciation6.165.062.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.8359.7268.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax98.9070.4125.71
    Other Income2.202.110.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax101.1072.5226.66
    Interest12.539.0510.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.5663.4715.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.5663.4715.82
    Tax23.3017.940.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.2645.5314.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.2645.5314.84
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.2645.5314.84
    Equity Share Capital11.2511.2511.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.804.051.32
    Diluted EPS5.804.051.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.804.051.32
    Diluted EPS5.804.051.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #sugar #Ugar Sugar Work #Ugar Sugar Works
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm