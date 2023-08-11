Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.67 crore, down 35.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.67 crore in June 2023 down 35.11% from Rs. 335.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 259.15% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2023 down 68.34% from Rs. 26.22 crore in June 2022.

Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 125.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 118.39% over the last 12 months.