    Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 217.67 crore, down 35.11% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 11:47 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.67 crore in June 2023 down 35.11% from Rs. 335.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.14 crore in June 2023 down 259.15% from Rs. 5.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2023 down 68.34% from Rs. 26.22 crore in June 2022.

    Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 125.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 34.29% returns over the last 6 months and 118.39% over the last 12 months.

    Ugar Sugar Works
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.67608.47335.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.67608.47335.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials41.69458.3033.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.4044.237.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks102.15-66.08242.57
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.1842.1416.00
    Depreciation6.876.163.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.1324.8312.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.7598.9021.13
    Other Income2.182.201.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.43101.1022.89
    Interest9.0512.5314.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-7.6288.568.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-7.6288.568.58
    Tax1.5123.302.84
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.1465.265.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.1465.265.74
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.1465.265.74
    Equity Share Capital11.2511.2511.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.815.800.51
    Diluted EPS-0.815.800.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.815.800.51
    Diluted EPS-0.815.800.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 11, 2023 11:33 am

