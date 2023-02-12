Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ugar Sugar Works are:Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore in December 2022 up 85.33% from Rs. 340.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.53 crore in December 2022 down 11.02% from Rs. 51.17 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 77.58 crore in December 2022 up 19.3% from Rs. 65.03 crore in December 2021.
Ugar Sugar Work EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2021.
|Ugar Sugar Work shares closed at 92.10 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.76% returns over the last 6 months and 86.63% over the last 12 months.
|Ugar Sugar Works
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|630.24
|289.90
|340.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|630.24
|289.90
|340.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|427.30
|5.67
|423.82
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|16.97
|5.10
|16.66
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.25
|208.84
|-243.93
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|33.53
|16.28
|21.21
|Depreciation
|5.06
|3.54
|2.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|59.72
|50.60
|57.87
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|70.41
|-0.13
|61.51
|Other Income
|2.11
|0.37
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|72.52
|0.24
|62.13
|Interest
|9.05
|12.45
|9.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|63.47
|-12.21
|52.61
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|63.47
|-12.21
|52.61
|Tax
|17.94
|1.27
|1.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|45.53
|-13.48
|51.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|45.53
|-13.48
|51.17
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|45.53
|-13.48
|51.17
|Equity Share Capital
|11.25
|11.25
|11.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.05
|-1.20
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.05
|-1.20
|4.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.05
|-1.20
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|4.05
|-1.20
|4.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
