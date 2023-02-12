Ugar Sugar Work Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 630.24 crore, up 85.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 630.24 289.90 340.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 630.24 289.90 340.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 427.30 5.67 423.82 Purchase of Traded Goods 16.97 5.10 16.66 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 17.25 208.84 -243.93 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 33.53 16.28 21.21 Depreciation 5.06 3.54 2.90 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 59.72 50.60 57.87 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 70.41 -0.13 61.51 Other Income 2.11 0.37 0.62 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 72.52 0.24 62.13 Interest 9.05 12.45 9.52 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 63.47 -12.21 52.61 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 63.47 -12.21 52.61 Tax 17.94 1.27 1.44 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.53 -13.48 51.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.53 -13.48 51.17 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 45.53 -13.48 51.17 Equity Share Capital 11.25 11.25 11.25 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55 Diluted EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55 Diluted EPS 4.05 -1.20 4.55 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited