TVS Electronics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TVS Electronics are:
Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore in March 2020 down 5.77% from Rs. 56.67 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2020 down 390.31% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 100.97% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2019.
TVS Electronics shares closed at 101.40 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.
|TVS Electronics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|53.40
|70.88
|56.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.61
|Total Income From Operations
|53.40
|70.88
|56.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|16.01
|14.28
|17.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.97
|19.59
|4.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.18
|-0.64
|0.49
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.01
|10.52
|9.43
|Depreciation
|3.44
|2.81
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.19
|23.48
|20.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.04
|0.84
|3.14
|Other Income
|1.55
|0.72
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|1.56
|4.12
|Interest
|0.58
|0.67
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.07
|0.89
|4.04
|Exceptional Items
|-3.50
|--
|-0.14
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.57
|0.89
|3.90
|Tax
|-1.88
|0.04
|1.94
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.69
|0.85
|1.96
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.69
|0.85
|1.96
|Equity Share Capital
|18.65
|18.65
|18.61
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|0.46
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|0.46
|1.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.05
|0.46
|1.05
|Diluted EPS
|-3.05
|0.46
|1.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 9, 2020 11:02 am