TVS Electronics Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore, down 5.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.40 crore in March 2020 down 5.77% from Rs. 56.67 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.69 crore in March 2020 down 390.31% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 100.97% from Rs. 5.14 crore in March 2019.

TVS Electronics shares closed at 101.40 on June 08, 2020 (NSE) and has given 0.55% returns over the last 6 months and -45.37% over the last 12 months.