Tribhovandas Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore, up 22.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 762.80 crore in December 2021 up 22.39% from Rs. 623.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.17 crore in December 2021 down 56.53% from Rs. 39.49 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.77 crore in December 2021 down 44.74% from Rs. 70.16 crore in December 2020.

Tribhovandas EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.92 in December 2020.

Tribhovandas shares closed at 90.10 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -0.39% returns over the last 6 months and 19.10% over the last 12 months.