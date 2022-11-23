English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TRC Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TRC Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

    TRC Finance shares closed at 17.32 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.08% returns over the last 12 months.

    TRC Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.040.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.040.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.050.03
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.03-0.21
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.00-0.03-0.21
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.00-0.03-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.00-0.03-0.21
    Tax--0.00-0.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.00-0.03-0.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.00-0.03-0.20
    Equity Share Capital5.005.005.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.01-0.05-0.40
    Diluted EPS-0.01-0.05-0.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #TRC Finance #TRC Financial Services
    first published: Nov 23, 2022 09:33 am