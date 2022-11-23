TRC Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 0.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 0.46% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 98.42% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2022 up 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2021.

TRC Finance shares closed at 17.32 on November 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given -9.08% returns over the last 12 months.