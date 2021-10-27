MARKET NEWS

Titan Q2 Result | Profit comes in at Rs 641 crore, revenue at Rs 7,243 crore

The growth in revenues was aided by a strong YOY of growth of more than 70% across all its business segments as COVID related restrictions eased out, footfalls increased and the average operational store days increased over 90% during the quarter.

Moneycontrol News
October 27, 2021 / 04:44 PM IST
Representative image

 
 
Titan Company Limited, one of the largest fashion accessories brands in India with strong presence in jewelry, watches and eyewear, declared its results on October 27 for the second Quarter ending September 30.

It has reported a standalone profit after tax of Rs 641 crore for the quarter, increasing from Rs 199 crore reported in the same quarter last year. It had reported a profit of Rs. 61 crore in June-21 quarter when the demand was impacted due to COVID restrictions.

The standalone revenues came in higher at Rs 7,243 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 4,318 crore in September 2020 quarter. Revenues in Q1FY22 stood at Rs 3,249 crore.

The growth in revenues was aided by a strong YOY of growth of more than 70 percent across all its business segments as COVID related restrictions eased out, footfalls increased and the average operational store days increased over 90% during the quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 2,442 on Tuesday, up by Rs 62 (2.8 percent) from its previous day’s close. The stock has appreciated by more than 100 percent over the last one year, 57 percent during 2021, 42 percent over the past three months and 17 percent in the past one month.
Tags: #Results #Titan Company Ltd
first published: Oct 27, 2021 04:42 pm

