Timken Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:
Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 557.94 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.60 crore in September 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 79.19 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 127.56 crore in September 2021.
Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.53 in September 2021.
|Timken shares closed at 3,000.55 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 54.92% returns over the last 6 months and 67.83% over the last 12 months.
|Timken India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|695.40
|699.20
|557.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|695.40
|699.20
|557.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|296.70
|224.70
|183.41
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|136.50
|166.70
|147.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.60
|-12.50
|-20.55
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.40
|39.70
|34.95
|Depreciation
|21.70
|21.80
|20.45
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.30
|109.00
|88.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|110.40
|149.80
|103.34
|Other Income
|21.50
|10.60
|3.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|131.90
|160.40
|107.11
|Interest
|0.50
|0.40
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|131.40
|160.00
|106.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|131.40
|160.00
|106.72
|Tax
|33.80
|41.90
|27.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|97.60
|118.10
|79.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|97.60
|118.10
|79.19
|Equity Share Capital
|75.20
|75.20
|75.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.98
|15.70
|10.53
|Diluted EPS
|12.98
|15.70
|10.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|12.98
|15.70
|10.53
|Diluted EPS
|12.98
|15.70
|10.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
