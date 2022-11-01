Timken Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore, up 24.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 695.40 crore in September 2022 up 24.64% from Rs. 557.94 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.60 crore in September 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 79.19 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.60 crore in September 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 127.56 crore in September 2021.

Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 12.98 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.53 in September 2021.