Timken Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.40 crore, up 19.49% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 609.40 695.40 510.00 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 609.40 695.40 510.00 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 215.60 296.70 193.80 Purchase of Traded Goods 205.10 136.50 128.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -52.20 -14.60 -47.80 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 41.80 38.40 34.50 Depreciation 22.40 21.70 21.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 95.40 106.30 86.50 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 81.30 110.40 92.50 Other Income 14.40 21.50 2.80 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 95.70 131.90 95.30 Interest 0.50 0.50 0.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.20 131.40 95.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 95.20 131.40 95.00 Tax 24.60 33.80 25.20 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.60 97.60 69.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.60 97.60 69.80 Equity Share Capital 75.20 75.20 75.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.39 12.98 9.28 Diluted EPS 9.39 12.98 9.28 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 9.39 12.98 9.28 Diluted EPS 9.39 12.98 9.28 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited