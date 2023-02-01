English
    Timken Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.40 crore, up 19.49% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Timken India are:Net Sales at Rs 609.40 crore in December 2022 up 19.49% from Rs. 510.00 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.60 crore in December 2022 up 1.15% from Rs. 69.80 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.10 crore in December 2022 up 1.03% from Rs. 116.90 crore in December 2021.
    Timken EPS has increased to Rs. 9.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 9.28 in December 2021.Timken shares closed at 3,126.05 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.72% returns over the last 6 months and 56.56% over the last 12 months.
    Timken India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations609.40695.40510.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations609.40695.40510.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.60296.70193.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods205.10136.50128.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.20-14.60-47.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost41.8038.4034.50
    Depreciation22.4021.7021.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses95.40106.3086.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax81.30110.4092.50
    Other Income14.4021.502.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax95.70131.9095.30
    Interest0.500.500.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax95.20131.4095.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax95.20131.4095.00
    Tax24.6033.8025.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.6097.6069.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.6097.6069.80
    Equity Share Capital75.2075.2075.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3912.989.28
    Diluted EPS9.3912.989.28
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.3912.989.28
    Diluted EPS9.3912.989.28
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited