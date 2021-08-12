TIL Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, down 74.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in June 2021 down 74.54% from Rs. 45.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.52 crore in June 2021 down 213.72% from Rs. 17.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 39.72 crore in June 2021 down 660.92% from Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2020.

TIL shares closed at 175.85 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -0.23% returns over the last 6 months and 17.94% over the last 12 months.