    Thomas Cook Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.70 crore, up 143.27% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thomas Cook (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 724.70 crore in June 2023 up 143.27% from Rs. 297.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2023 up 4404.86% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.05 crore in June 2023 up 261.4% from Rs. 22.98 crore in June 2022.

    Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

    Thomas Cook shares closed at 101.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.

    Thomas Cook (India)
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations724.70368.19297.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations724.70368.19297.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials575.39284.35--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7048.4840.57
    Depreciation5.765.635.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.1452.39258.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.71-22.66-6.98
    Other Income41.5832.5624.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax77.299.9117.18
    Interest10.379.949.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.92-0.037.94
    Exceptional Items-----2.03
    P/L Before Tax66.92-0.035.91
    Tax20.611.814.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities46.31-1.841.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period46.31-1.841.03
    Equity Share Capital47.0447.0447.04
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-0.040.02
    Diluted EPS0.99-0.040.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.00-0.040.02
    Diluted EPS0.99-0.040.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 11:44 am

