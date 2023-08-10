Thomas Cook Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 724.70 crore, up 143.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 724.70 crore in June 2023 up 143.27% from Rs. 297.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.31 crore in June 2023 up 4404.86% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 83.05 crore in June 2023 up 261.4% from Rs. 22.98 crore in June 2022.

Thomas Cook EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Thomas Cook shares closed at 101.50 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 49.05% returns over the last 6 months and 46.36% over the last 12 months.