Thermax: Higher execution supporting growth

Thermax’s stock has seen a sharp re-rating, bouncing from the low of about Rs 1,860 a share in the current month to Rs 2,127 currently

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong recovery in execution drives growth Margins recover with high scale and easing input cost Strong growth in order book provides higher visibility Earnings trajectory remains good with strong orders in hand Stock valued at 40 times fiscal 2024 estimated earnings The Indian engineering sector has seen a swift recovery, mainly for companies whose fortunes are linked with industrial capex or short-cycle projects, on the back of strong orders in hand and improvement in execution capabilities during the post-Covid period. (image) Thermax reported its October-December...