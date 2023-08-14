English
    The Yamuna Synd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore, down 9.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Yamuna Syndicate are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore in June 2023 down 9.8% from Rs. 23.68 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.58% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.63 in June 2022.

    and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.

    The Yamuna Syndicate
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.3615.0523.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.3615.0523.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.1314.9622.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.97-1.010.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.440.440.40
    Depreciation0.020.030.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.150.200.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.590.440.72
    Other Income0.320.390.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.910.830.98
    Interest----0.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.910.830.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.910.830.98
    Tax0.240.220.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.660.610.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.660.610.73
    Equity Share Capital3.073.073.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.6019.7923.63
    Diluted EPS21.6019.7923.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.6019.7923.63
    Diluted EPS21.6019.7923.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:33 pm

