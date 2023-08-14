The Yamuna Synd Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore, down 9.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.36 crore in June 2023 down 9.8% from Rs. 23.68 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.66 crore in June 2023 down 8.58% from Rs. 0.73 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2023 down 6.06% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

The Yamuna Synd EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 23.63 in June 2022.

and has given -100.00% returns over the last 12 months.