The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.20 crore, down 6.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 180.20 crore in June 2023 down 6.93% from Rs. 193.61 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in June 2023 down 5.14% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in June 2022.

The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 414.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.69% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.