    The Hi-Tech Gea Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.20 crore, down 6.93% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for The Hi-Tech Gears are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.20 crore in June 2023 down 6.93% from Rs. 193.61 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.31 crore in June 2023 down 5.14% from Rs. 10.86 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.49 crore in June 2023 down 8.43% from Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 5.79 in June 2022.

    The Hi-Tech Gea shares closed at 414.80 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 57.69% returns over the last 6 months and 111.90% over the last 12 months.

    The Hi-Tech Gears
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.20188.49186.37
    Other Operating Income----7.24
    Total Income From Operations180.20188.49193.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.9195.7398.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.662.644.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.401.72-2.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost27.4625.8527.22
    Depreciation8.118.377.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1237.7039.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.5416.4819.53
    Other Income2.841.671.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.3818.1421.31
    Interest4.794.414.26
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5913.7317.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.5913.7317.06
    Tax3.280.956.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.3112.7810.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.3112.7810.86
    Equity Share Capital18.7718.7718.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.496.815.79
    Diluted EPS5.486.805.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.496.815.79
    Diluted EPS5.486.805.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:44 pm

