Texmo Pipes Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 132.54 crore, up 3.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 132.54 crore in December 2021 up 3.32% from Rs. 128.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2021 up 4.26% from Rs. 3.27 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021 down 2.32% from Rs. 8.18 crore in December 2020.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2020.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 86.15 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 64.57% returns over the last 6 months and 174.80% over the last 12 months.