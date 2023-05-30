English
    Texmo Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore in March 2023 down 2.08% from Rs. 170.44 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.37 crore in March 2023 down 3392.55% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.81 crore in March 2023 down 673.33% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.Texmo Pipes shares closed at 64.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.
    Texmo Pipes and Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations166.89206.38170.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations166.89206.38170.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials119.15143.13121.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.578.3816.34
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.508.09-3.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.095.815.34
    Depreciation2.692.853.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses89.6029.1921.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.708.926.06
    Other Income0.190.200.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.509.126.31
    Interest3.204.062.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-60.715.063.51
    Exceptional Items-12.01----
    P/L Before Tax-72.725.063.51
    Tax2.651.941.22
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-75.373.122.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-75.373.122.29
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-75.373.122.29
    Equity Share Capital29.2029.2029.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.941.070.78
    Diluted EPS-0.941.070.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.941.070.78
    Diluted EPS-0.941.070.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

