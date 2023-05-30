Texmo Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore in March 2023 down 2.08% from Rs. 170.44 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 75.37 crore in March 2023 down 3392.55% from Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.81 crore in March 2023 down 673.33% from Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022.
|Texmo Pipes shares closed at 64.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.44% returns over the last 6 months and -0.31% over the last 12 months.
|Texmo Pipes and Products
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|166.89
|206.38
|170.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|166.89
|206.38
|170.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.15
|143.13
|121.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.57
|8.38
|16.34
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.50
|8.09
|-3.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.09
|5.81
|5.34
|Depreciation
|2.69
|2.85
|3.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|89.60
|29.19
|21.26
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.70
|8.92
|6.06
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.20
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.50
|9.12
|6.31
|Interest
|3.20
|4.06
|2.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.71
|5.06
|3.51
|Exceptional Items
|-12.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-72.72
|5.06
|3.51
|Tax
|2.65
|1.94
|1.22
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-75.37
|3.12
|2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-75.37
|3.12
|2.29
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-75.37
|3.12
|2.29
|Equity Share Capital
|29.20
|29.20
|29.20
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|1.07
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|1.07
|0.78
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.94
|1.07
|0.78
|Diluted EPS
|-0.94
|1.07
|0.78
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited