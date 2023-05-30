Texmo Pipes Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 166.89 crore, down 2.08% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 166.89 206.38 170.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 166.89 206.38 170.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 119.15 143.13 121.24 Purchase of Traded Goods 9.57 8.38 16.34 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.50 8.09 -3.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.09 5.81 5.34 Depreciation 2.69 2.85 3.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 89.60 29.19 21.26 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.70 8.92 6.06 Other Income 0.19 0.20 0.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.50 9.12 6.31 Interest 3.20 4.06 2.80 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -60.71 5.06 3.51 Exceptional Items -12.01 -- -- P/L Before Tax -72.72 5.06 3.51 Tax 2.65 1.94 1.22 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -75.37 3.12 2.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -75.37 3.12 2.29 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -75.37 3.12 2.29 Equity Share Capital 29.20 29.20 29.20 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.94 1.07 0.78 Diluted EPS -0.94 1.07 0.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.94 1.07 0.78 Diluted EPS -0.94 1.07 0.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited