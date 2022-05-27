Texmo Pipes Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore, up 30.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.44 crore in March 2022 up 30.66% from Rs. 130.44 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2022 down 51.74% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.56 crore in March 2022 down 4.21% from Rs. 9.98 crore in March 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.62 in March 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 65.55 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 20.05% returns over the last 6 months and 9.98% over the last 12 months.