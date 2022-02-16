Techno Electric Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 303.35 crore, up 22.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.35 crore in December 2021 up 22.54% from Rs. 247.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 113.99 crore in December 2021 up 101.21% from Rs. 56.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.50 crore in December 2021 up 83.51% from Rs. 88.55 crore in December 2020.

Techno Electric EPS has increased to Rs. 10.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.15 in December 2020.

Techno Electric shares closed at 234.55 on February 14, 2022 (NSE)