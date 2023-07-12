TCS Q1 Results: Net profit up 16.8% at Rs 11,074 crore, revenue at Rs 59,381 crore

TCS shares settled at Rs 3,253 apiece on the BSE ahead of Q1 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in the quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by a strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 59,381 crore, marking an on-year surge of 13 percent. In constant currency terms, the revenue grew by 7 percent YoY.

The numbers are in line with the muted estimates amid a weak demand environment. Sequentially, the country's largest software services exporter grew by a modest 0.4 percent, which is its slowest growth in the last 12 quarters. The net profit declined by 3 percent as against the March quarter.

TCS, in a regulatory filing, noted that its board has an interim dividend of Rs 9 per share.

The company’s order book at the end of Q1FY24 stood at $10.2 billion, and the book-to-bill ratio stood at 1.4.

The EBIT margin or operating margin fell to 23.2 percent from 24.49 percent last quarter due to wage hikes announced on April 1.

"We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation," TCS chief executive officer K Krithivasan said.

"We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technology, operations and client experience dimensions," added N Ganapathy Subramaniam, chief operating officer, TCS.

Ahead of the earnings report being declared, the shares of TCS edged lower at the stock market. The scrip settled at Rs 3,260.20 apiece on the BSE, which was 0.36 percent lower as against the previous day's close.

