TCS Results Q1 2023: CEO says tech spend in long term likely to be strong

July 12, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST



K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins. We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”

N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: “Our products and platforms achieved major milestones during the quarter with several transformational engagements going live. In the UK Life and Pensions administration space, we signed three new deals on our digital insurance platform, making TCS the undisputed leader in this market on any metric. We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technology, operations and client experience dimensions.”