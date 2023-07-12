English
    Jul 12, 2023 / 07:45 pm

    TCS Results Q1 2023: CEO says tech spend in long term likely to be strong

    TCS Q1 Earnings: Tech spend in long term is likely to be strong and is validated by the TCV we have. The pipeline remains strong given clients continue to invest in tech, but there is softness in the near term says TCS CEO

    TCS Q1 Results: India's biggest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. The largest IT exporter in the country kickstarted the first quarter (Q1 FY24) earnings season by beating Street estimates.

    Watch: TCS management commentary on Q1FY24 earnings report

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

      TCV has been quite good in the last two quarters: CEO Krithivasan

      The number of our clients are into efficiency cycles, they are reassessing and that's why the delay, he said.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:08 PM IST

      Aspiration for margins are at 25-26%, we are trying to claw back and creep up: CFO Samir Seksaria

      "Don't see large scale rampdown or cancellations, that's not driving softness. It's reprioritisation mainly", says TCS CEO.

    • July 12, 2023 / 06:06 PM IST

      Project delays and environment we are in, there are delays in onboarding of associates: CHRO Milind Lakkad

      TheCHROsaid this in relation with lateral hires and freshers. "We are pleased about clocking over $10 billion in TCV over the past quarters. This has come from broad based markets"

    • July 12, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

      TCS Q1FY24 Highlights

      -Net Profit down 2.8% QoQ At Rs 11,074 Crore
      -Rupee Revenue up 0.4% QoQ At Rs 59,381 Crore
      -EBIT Margin At 23.2% Vs 24.5% (QoQ)
      -Interim Dividend Of Rs 9/Share Announced
      -Order Wins At $10.2 Billion Vs $10 Billion (QoQ) TCS Q1FY24 Segments QoQ
      -BFSIUp 0.2%
      -Mfg Up 1.5%
      -Retail Up 1.1%
      -Communication Down 1%
      -Life Science Up 0.8%

    • July 12, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

      TCS Q1 order book grows to $10.2 billion, clients focus on exploring generative AI

      Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported a strong order book of $10.2 billion for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. Beating macroeconomic headwinds in the United Kingdom this quarter, the IT services major surpassed its quarterly deal win guidance of $7-9 billion. The total contract value (TCV) for Q1 was up by 24.39 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis as compared to $8.2 billion reported in Q1FY23. Last quarter, TCV stood at $10 billion.

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

      TCS adds 523 employees in Q1FY24 on a net basis, attrition falls to 17.8%

      With this, the company’s headcount stood at 6,15,318 as of June 30, 2023. The slowdown in hiring is expected as the industry faces mounting macroeconomic headwinds leading to a demand environment. The attrition levels of India’s largest IT services company dipped to 17.8 percent on the last-twelve-months basis, down from last quarter’s 20.1 percent. Read more here.

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

      TCS Results Q1 2023 Live: IT major outperforms rivals over past year

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:33 PM IST

      TCS management comments on appraisals for current fiscal

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:29 PM IST

      TCS management comments on salary

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:25 PM IST

      TCS Results Q1 2023 Live: Net profit rises 16.8% to Rs 11,074 crore, beats estimates

      TCS reported a nearly 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit for the June quarter to Rs 11,074 crore. This beats Street estimates as the analysts predicted the net profit estimate at Rs 10,886 crore.

      Moreover, consolidated revenue increased nearly 13 percent YoY to Rs 59,381 crore, which was slightly lower than the estimated Rs 59,500 crore.

    • July 12, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

      TCS Results Q1 2023: CEO K Krithivasan's commentary on earnings report


      K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: “It is very satisfying to start the new fiscal year with a string of marquee deal wins. We remain confident in the longer-term demand for our services, driven by the emergence of newer technologies. We are investing early in building capabilities at scale on these new technologies, and in research and innovation, so we can maximize our participation in these opportunities.”

      N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said: “Our products and platforms achieved major milestones during the quarter with several transformational engagements going live. In the UK Life and Pensions administration space, we signed three new deals on our digital insurance platform, making TCS the undisputed leader in this market on any metric. We are proactively building differentiating capabilities in generative AI and actively working on such projects with our clients, delivering impact on technology, operations and client experience dimensions.”

