TCI Developers Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore, down 7.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.69 crore in March 2022 down 7.63% from Rs. 2.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2022 down 129.04% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 51.72% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

TCI Developers shares closed at 348.35 on May 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.98% returns over the last 6 months and 16.90% over the last 12 months.