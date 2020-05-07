App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCI Developers Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCI Developers are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in March 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2019.

TCI Developers shares closed at 314.70 on May 06, 2020 (NSE)

TCI Developers
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.422.522.64
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.422.522.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.850.920.71
Depreciation0.370.370.37
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.690.526.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.510.72-4.70
Other Income0.050.084.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.560.800.20
Interest0.050.050.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.500.750.12
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.500.750.12
Tax0.140.12-0.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.370.640.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.370.640.24
Minority Interest-0.04----
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.330.640.24
Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.991.710.65
Diluted EPS0.991.710.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.991.710.65
Diluted EPS0.991.710.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



First Published on May 7, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCI Developers

