TCI Developers Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in March 2020 down 8.42% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2020 up 35.71% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in March 2020 up 63.16% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2019.

TCI Developers EPS has increased to Rs. 0.99 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in March 2019.

TCI Developers shares closed at 314.70 on May 06, 2020 (NSE)