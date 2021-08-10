TataTeleservice Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 268.03 crore, up 10.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.03 crore in June 2021 up 10.16% from Rs. 243.30 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 318.45 crore in June 2021 up 70.22% from Rs. 1,069.26 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 119.54 crore in June 2021 down 2.16% from Rs. 122.18 crore in June 2020.

TataTeleservice shares closed at 42.85 on August 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 117.51% returns over the last 6 months and 1,090.28% over the last 12 months.