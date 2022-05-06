Tata Power Q4 profit surges 31% to Rs 632 crore, revenue grows 15%

Its renewable portfolio profit grew by 60 percent YoY in Q4FY22 due to the addition of 707 MW capacity in FY22.

Private power generation company Tata Power Company on May 6 reported a 31.4 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 632 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, hit by impairment loss. The growth in topline, other income, and operating performance supported bottomline.

Consolidated profit before exceptional items grew by 76 percent YoY to Rs 775 crore compared to the year-ago period, said the company in its BSE filing.

The company reported an impairment loss of Rs 468 crore as an exceptional item after selling its strategic engineering division to Tata Advanced Systems and made an impairment provision of Rs 150 crore as an exceptional item after reassessing the recoverability of its investment in Adjaristsqali Netherlands B.V. (ABV), held through wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Power International Limited (TPIPL).

Revenue from operations during the quarter grew by 15.4 percent to Rs 11,960 crore compared to the year-ago period.

During FY22, Tata Power recorded a massive 50 percent growth in profit at Rs 2,156 crore despite high fuel cost amidst global inflationary concerns, and revenue increased by 31 percent to Rs 42,816 crore compared to the previous year.

"We ended FY22 on a high note, with 10th consecutive quarter of PAT growth, fueled by broad-based growth across all business clusters comprising generation, transmission, distribution including Odisha and renewables," Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director said.

Tata Power said it has maintained the net debt to equity ratio at 1.5 despite capital expenditure undertaken for growth in renewables and transmission & distribution businesses through robust working capital management.

In April 2022, the BlackRock Real Assets-led consortium, including Mubadala Investment Company, entered into a binding agreement to invest Rs 4,000 crore in Tata Power's Renewable Energy Platform, Tata Power Renewable Energy.

In the solar rooftop segment, the company has an order book of Rs 516 crore as of March 2022, while it has installed a network of more than 1,500 public and semi-public electric vehicle chargers with another 550+ in various stages of installation.

The company announced a dividend of Rs 1.75 per share for the quarter.





