Tata Global Bev Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,912.58 crore, up 10.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,912.58 crore in December 2018 up 10.53% from Rs. 1,730.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 99.32 crore in December 2018 down 47.35% from Rs. 188.64 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 218.81 crore in December 2018 down 14.4% from Rs. 255.63 crore in December 2017.

Tata Global Bev EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.66 in December 2017.

Tata Global Bev shares closed at 199.85 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and -26.82% over the last 12 months.