App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Stock Trading Secrets webinar by Vishal B Malkan and Meghana V Malkan on August 1 and 2, from 10am to 1pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2020 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Chemicals Q1 net down 68% at Rs 74 crore

Tata Chemicals income from operations on a consolidated basis also declined by 9 per cent at Rs 2,348 crore, compared to Rs 2,584 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Chemicals net profit declined by 68 per cent to Rs 74 crore during the quarter ending June 30, compared to the same period of last year.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 231 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20, the company said in a statement.

Tata Chemicals income from operations on a consolidated basis also declined by 9 per cent at Rs 2,348 crore, compared to Rs 2,584 crore of the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Close

“Throughout the on-going COVID-19 situation, our focus has been on the safety of our employees while ensuring business continuity. Despite the unprecedented times, we continued the production and supply of the essential commodities after undertaking all necessary safety measures,” Tata Chemicals Managing Director and CEO R Mukundan said.

related news

In the first quarter, the company had adapted to the new normal with a consistent focus on product supply, cash position, optimal CAPEX, and calibrated fixed costs to build up and conserve our healthy cash position, he said.

“During the quarter, there was no material change in our liquidity position, with no borrowings and sufficient credit lines available.

“As we step forward, our aim is to move soda ash towards value-added products in the Performance Materials business, consistent growth in Nutrition science and agri-science Businesses and seeding the Energy science business," he added.
First Published on Jul 31, 2020 10:13 pm

tags #Business #Results #Tata Chemicals

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.