Tantia Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2022 down 33.41% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2021.

    Tantia Constructions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2116.0520.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2116.0520.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.663.564.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.854.550.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.181.17
    Depreciation0.920.981.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4512.1313.25
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.21-6.350.05
    Other Income16.3717.0616.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.1610.7116.60
    Interest0.560.580.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax12.6010.1316.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax12.6010.1316.24
    Tax4.134.143.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.475.9912.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.475.9912.72
    Equity Share Capital28.7428.7428.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.084.43
    Diluted EPS2.952.08--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.952.084.43
    Diluted EPS2.952.08--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
