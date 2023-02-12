Tantia Const Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.47 crore in December 2022 down 33.41% from Rs. 12.72 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.08 crore in December 2022 down 20.27% from Rs. 17.66 crore in December 2021.

Tantia Const EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.43 in December 2021.

Tantia Const shares closed at 11.90 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and -14.39% over the last 12 months.