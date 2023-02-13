English
    Tantia Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tantia Constructions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 237.6% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 161.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

    Tantia Constructions
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.2116.0520.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.2116.0520.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.663.564.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.854.550.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.18-2.95
    Depreciation0.980.58-0.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4612.1218.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-5.940.33
    Other Income0.491.163.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.79-4.783.34
    Interest0.561.040.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.35-5.822.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.35-5.822.63
    Tax--0.03-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.35-5.852.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.35-5.852.67
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.20---0.09
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.55-5.852.58
    Equity Share Capital28.7428.7428.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-2.040.93
    Diluted EPS-1.24-2.04--
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.24-2.040.93
    Diluted EPS-1.24-2.04--
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
