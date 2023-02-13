Tantia Const Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore, down 18.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.21 crore in December 2022 down 18.99% from Rs. 20.01 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2022 down 237.6% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.81 crore in December 2022 down 161.15% from Rs. 2.96 crore in December 2021.

Tantia Const shares closed at 12.40 on February 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 13.24% returns over the last 6 months and -10.79% over the last 12 months.