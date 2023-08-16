English
    Take Solutions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Take Solutions are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 98.8% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 183.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

    Take Solutions shares closed at 18.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.73% over the last 12 months.

    Take Solutions
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.4214.7913.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.4214.7913.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.15----
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.241.48
    Depreciation0.300.280.28
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies----0.54
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.6411.8413.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.712.44-2.12
    Other Income0.027.490.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.739.93-1.52
    Interest0.210.470.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.529.45-1.58
    Exceptional Items-0.36-5.44--
    P/L Before Tax0.164.01-1.58
    Tax0.18-0.11--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.024.12-1.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.024.12-1.58
    Equity Share Capital14.7914.7914.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.28-0.11
    Diluted EPS--0.28-0.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.000.28-0.11
    Diluted EPS--0.28-0.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Take Solutions
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:44 am

