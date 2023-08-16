Take Solutions Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore, down 59.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.42 crore in June 2023 down 59.51% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 98.8% from Rs. 1.58 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 183.06% from Rs. 1.24 crore in June 2022.

Take Solutions shares closed at 18.85 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -28.73% over the last 12 months.