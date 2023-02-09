English
    Suzlon Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore, down 9.03% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suzlon Energy are:

    Net Sales at Rs 910.77 crore in December 2022 down 9.03% from Rs. 1,001.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.24 crore in December 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 182.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.08 crore in December 2022 down 34.34% from Rs. 67.13 crore in December 2021.

    Suzlon Energy
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations910.77852.691,001.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations910.77852.691,001.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials513.86524.23885.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks182.75102.91-142.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost62.7962.4656.63
    Depreciation40.1245.8947.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses154.64125.14149.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-43.39-7.944.45
    Other Income47.3596.5015.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.9688.5619.51
    Interest92.20104.75201.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-88.24-16.19-182.28
    Exceptional Items--20.59--
    P/L Before Tax-88.244.40-182.28
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-88.244.40-182.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-88.244.40-182.28
    Equity Share Capital2,254.622,014.621,821.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.00-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.08---0.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.080.00-0.20
    Diluted EPS-0.08---0.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited