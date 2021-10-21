Suryalakshmi Co Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 184.78 crore, up 86.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 184.78 crore in September 2021 up 86.53% from Rs. 99.06 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.22 crore in September 2021 up 9175.16% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.62 crore in September 2021 up 336.07% from Rs. 4.27 crore in September 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Suryalakshmi Co shares closed at 63.30 on October 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 109.60% returns over the last 6 months and 252.65% over the last 12 months.