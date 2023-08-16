Superstar Dist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 55.23% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 28.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.