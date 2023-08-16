English
    Superstar Dist Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore, up 55.23% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Superstar Distilleries and Foods are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.33 crore in June 2023 up 55.23% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2023 down 20.35% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 28.21% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2022.

    Superstar Distilleries and Foods
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.331.320.86
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.331.320.86
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.240.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.310.360.27
    Depreciation0.050.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.501.211.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.53-0.54
    Other Income0.000.000.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.55-0.53-0.44
    Interest----0.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.55-0.53-0.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.55-0.53-0.46
    Tax---0.03--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.55-0.50-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.55-0.50-0.46
    Equity Share Capital11.6911.6911.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.43-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.43-0.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.43-0.39
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.43-0.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 12:22 pm

