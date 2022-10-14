English
    Sunteck Realty Q2 PAT seen up 510.4% YoY to Rs. 93.1 cr: Yes Securities

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 185.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 171.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 389.1 crore, according to Yes Securities.

    Sunteck Realty: Sunteck Realty arm acquires facility management services provider Rusel Multiventures. Subsidiary Clarissa Facility Management LLP has acquired 10% stake of Rusel Multiventures, which is also belong to real estate industry. With this acquisition, the company will leverage facility management expertise to create additional streams of revenue, cost-effectiveness and continous supply of facilities which will improve its overall effectiveness and productivity.

    Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Real Estate sector. The brokerage house expects Sunteck Realty to report net profit at Rs. 93.1 crore up 510.4% year-on-year (up 273.3% quarter-on-quarter).


    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1,289 percent Y-o-Y (up 816 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 154.4 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


    first published: Oct 14, 2022 02:54 pm
