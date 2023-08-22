Sungold Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore, up 45.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 45.52% from Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 7.21% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2023 up 700% from Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2022.

Sungold Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

Sungold Capital shares closed at 2.62 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 7.82% over the last 12 months.