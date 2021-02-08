Sundaram Brake Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore, up 5.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.85 crore in December 2020 up 5.67% from Rs. 65.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.27 crore in December 2020 up 1002.87% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.15 crore in December 2020 up 15.81% from Rs. 2.72 crore in December 2019.

Sundaram Brake EPS has increased to Rs. 13.40 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.21 in December 2019.

Sundaram Brake shares closed at 355.55 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.37% returns over the last 6 months and 16.25% over the last 12 months.