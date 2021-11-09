Sun TV Network Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 828.67 crore, up 9.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 828.67 crore in September 2021 up 9.59% from Rs. 756.16 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 393.32 crore in September 2021 up 13.71% from Rs. 345.91 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 586.57 crore in September 2021 up 5.96% from Rs. 553.58 crore in September 2020.

Sun TV Network EPS has increased to Rs. 9.98 in September 2021 from Rs. 8.77 in September 2020.

Sun TV Network shares closed at 607.55 on November 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.25% returns over the last 6 months and 37.74% over the last 12 months.