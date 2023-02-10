English
    Sudarshan Chem Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore, down 12.25% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sudarshan Chemical Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 528.02 crore in December 2022 down 12.25% from Rs. 601.76 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 down 98.39% from Rs. 36.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.63 crore in December 2022 down 43.5% from Rs. 75.45 crore in December 2021.

    Sudarshan Chemical Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations520.58521.36596.65
    Other Operating Income7.447.025.11
    Total Income From Operations528.02528.38601.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.03261.26361.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.905.79--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8656.82-3.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost43.8844.0647.38
    Depreciation30.9126.9521.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses129.71117.59122.60
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.7315.9252.01
    Other Income0.991.421.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.7217.3453.58
    Interest11.029.344.81
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.708.0048.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.708.0048.76
    Tax0.123.4612.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.584.5436.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.584.5436.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.584.5436.38
    Equity Share Capital13.8513.8513.85
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.705.30
    Diluted EPS0.100.705.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.705.30
    Diluted EPS0.100.705.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited