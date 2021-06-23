Standard Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 23.72% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Standard Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in March 2021 down 23.72% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021 up 93.27% from Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021 up 111.46% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2020.
Standard Ind shares closed at 17.10 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.47% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.
|Standard Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.81
|2.77
|4.99
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.81
|2.77
|4.99
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.16
|1.70
|3.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.22
|0.31
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.61
|1.10
|0.58
|Depreciation
|0.79
|0.84
|0.84
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.70
|3.87
|3.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.23
|-5.05
|-3.12
|Other Income
|5.89
|14.61
|-19.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.66
|9.56
|-22.22
|Interest
|3.26
|3.42
|3.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.59
|6.14
|-25.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.59
|6.14
|-25.67
|Tax
|--
|--
|-2.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.59
|6.14
|-23.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.59
|6.14
|-23.67
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.59
|6.14
|-23.67
|Equity Share Capital
|32.16
|32.16
|32.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.95
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.95
|-3.68
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|0.95
|-3.68
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|0.95
|-3.68
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited