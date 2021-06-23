Standard Ind Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore, down 23.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.81 crore in March 2021 down 23.72% from Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021 up 93.27% from Rs. 23.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.45 crore in March 2021 up 111.46% from Rs. 21.38 crore in March 2020.

Standard Ind shares closed at 17.10 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 68.47% returns over the last 6 months and 62.09% over the last 12 months.