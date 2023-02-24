Sri Amarnath Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore, up 9.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.26 crore in December 2022 up 9.82% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in December 2022 up 17.51% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in December 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2021.

Sri Amarnath EPS has increased to Rs. 0.69 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.59 in December 2021.

Sri Amarnath shares closed at 7.40 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)